The 22-year-old was run over and killed after he pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of someone who tried breaking into his vehicle at Beaver Lake Park this week, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Medical investigators have identified the 22-year-old man who was run over and killed Wednesday at Sammamish’s Beaver Lake Park.

The man, a son of a Seattle police officer, was struck after investigators say he shot at someone who tried to break into his parked vehicle around 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Moises Elias Radcliffe. He died of multiple blunt-force injuries, the office said. His manner of death was homicide.

The incident unfolded when authorities say he spotted the car prowler while walking his dog with his girlfriend at the park. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, Radcliffe ran and confronted the person.

The prowler then jumped into a tan or gold SUV — not Radcliffe’s vehicle — and drove toward the 22-year-old, who opened fire at the vehicle, authorities said. The SUV struck and killed the man, and the driver took off.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said Friday that no further details on the investigation into the homicide were available. No arrests have been made.