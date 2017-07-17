The law codifies policies that have been in place since Jan. 1, 2015, under the terms of a 2012 federal consent decree between the city of Seattle and the U.S. Justice Department.
The Seattle City Council, in an 8:0 vote Monday, passed a law that codifies the Police Department’s bias-free policing policies.
The policies have been in place since Jan. 1, 2015, under the terms of a 2012 federal consent decree between the city of Seattle and the U.S. Justice Department, which required the Police Department to adopt reforms to address excessive force and discriminatory policing.
In addition to codifying the policies, the law creates a right to bring a civil court action seeking remedies and monetary damages over alleged biased policing. It also requires training on the policies and includes data collection regarding when people are stopped, including while driving.
“This legislation sends a strong message that the City is committed to ensuring constitutional policing now and in the future,” Council President Bruce Harrell, who sponsored the measure, and Councilmember M. Lorena González, the co-sponsor, said in a statement last week when the law was approved in the council public-safety committee chaired by González.
