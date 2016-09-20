The fire began on patio at a Dexter Avenue apartment building, officials said.
Seattle firefighters remain at the scene of a fire at a Dexter Avenue apartment building, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The fire began on a patio, and was extinguished by a sprinkler system, according to a department tweet. More than 60 department personnel responded to the scene.
Tenants of the building could be seen waiting outside of the building Tuesday morning.
No other details were immediately made available.
