Redmond police have new information on the man who they believe approached several women with a handgun earlier this week, and then ran off after crashing a stolen vehicle. Investigators are still trying to find him.

The unidentified suspect, believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s, is described as a light-skinned black, with a slender build standing between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9, according to police. He has short, roughly 1-inch-long black hair and a long, thin face and large eyes, police said.

Investigators say on Monday he approached four women and tried to steal their vehicles, police said. He brandished a handgun and robbed one of the women of her purse and cellphone, police said.

He was seen leaving an apartment parking garage, where he made several of the threats, and then crashed the car just south of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot near Redmond Way and 160th Avenue Northeast, police said. He was last seen running from there, police said.

On Monday, he was wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood, a dark shirt and dark black/gray shorts with a white stripe, police said. He later took off the red sweatshirt.

The vehicle was carjacked in Seattle at gunpoint, so Redmond police are working with Seattle police in their investigation, police said. The Washington State Patrol crime lab is helping, too. Investigators have reviewed security footage and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information on the man should call 425-556-2500 and ask for Detective Bollerud.