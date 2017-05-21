Dive teams are searching for a missing swimmer east of North Bend.
The King County Sheriff’s Office is sending dive teams into the South Fork of the Snoqualmie River east of North Bend to search for a missing swimmer, according a spokeswoman.
Deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of Southeast Homestead Valley Road around 6:30 p.m., said Sgt. Cindi West. It was reported at that time that the swimmer had been missing for an hour in the area of Olallie State Park, she said.
According to a dispatch over the police scanner, someone jumped off a waterfall and was then reported missing, but West could not confirm the information.
