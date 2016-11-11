All four of the victims who remained hospitalized on Friday were in satisfactory condition, according to Harborview Medical Center. A fifth victim has been released.

Seattle police continue to search for the gunman who shot and wounded five people Wednesday outside a downtown convenience store.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. outside the 7-Eleven store on Third Avenue between Pike and Pine streets. Witnesses said some people were arguing when the gunman began to walk away, then turned around and fired into the crowd.

The five victims, who range in age from their 20s to 50s, suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, chest and neck. One victim, a man, was released from Harborview Medical Center and four others — three men and a woman — were listed in satisfactory condition at the hospital on Friday.

The bystanders have the least serious injuries, a police spokesman said. One was a man who was waiting for a bus after work, according to a relative who asked not to be identified.

No other details, including a description of the gunman, have been released by police.

Seattle police said the shooting was not related to an anti-Donald Trump protest that same evening.