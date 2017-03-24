Prosecutors are recommending a suspended sentence that would include a sexual-deviant treatment program and no use of a camera, among other conditions.
A security worker at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport accused of taking photos from underneath passengers’ skirts has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal.
KOMO-TV reports 29-year-old Nicholas Fernandez of Tukwila pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted voyeurism.
A probable cause statement says authorities received reports of Fernandez’s behavior last July and began monitoring him.
Another TSA agent followed him as he left a security checkpoint for a break. The agent reported seeing Fernandez stand behind a woman at baggage claim and turn his phone on to record under her skirt.
Prosecutors are recommending a suspended sentence that would include a sexual-deviant treatment program and no use of a camera, among other conditions.
TSA officials said previously that Fernandez had been placed on indefinite suspension without pay.
