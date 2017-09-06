The victim was stabbed Tuesday at Westcrest Park in Highland Park and died at Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police believe robbery was the motive behind Tuesday’s stabbing in West Seattle that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

The victim walked out of woods at Westcrest Park around 9:13 a.m. and collapsed on the sidewalk at Sixth Avenue Southwest and Southwest Cambridge Street in Highland Park, police said. A passer-by called 911.

The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. His name has not been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say homicide detectives are pursuing leads and encourage anyone with information on the teen’s death to call 206-233-5000.