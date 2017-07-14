The state Supreme Court ruled in February that Barronelle Stutzman violated anti-discrimination law by refusing to provide flowers to a gay couple for their wedding.
RICHLAND — A Richland florist is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state’s high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.
Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.
Her attorneys contend the 72-year-old Stutzman should not have to surrender her freedom in order to run her family business.
In February, the Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Stutzman broke the state’s anti-discrimination law.
She contended that providing flowers for a same-sex marriage would violate her religious beliefs. But the state court held that providing flowers would not serve as an endorsement of same-sex marriage.
