The state Supreme Court ruled in February that Barronelle Stutzman violated anti-discrimination law by refusing to provide flowers to a gay couple for their wedding.

RICHLAND — A Richland florist is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the state’s high court which concluded she violated the law by refusing to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

Lawyers for Barronelle Stutzman on Friday contended the state Supreme Court decision violated her First Amendment protection for artistic expression.

Her attorneys contend the 72-year-old Stutzman should not have to surrender her freedom in order to run her family business.

In February, the Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Stutzman broke the state’s anti-discrimination law.

She contended that providing flowers for a same-sex marriage would violate her religious beliefs. But the state court held that providing flowers would not serve as an endorsement of same-sex marriage.