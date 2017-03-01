Army Sgt. Timothy Hovey was killed Sept. 4 after he walked away from a house party in Burien, about a month before he was scheduled to be deployed to Iraq.

The family of a soldier killed in a shooting in Burien are offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Army Sgt. Timothy Hovey, 27, who was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was killed Sept. 4 after he left a house party. He was scheduled to be deployed to Iraq the next month.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots-fired call around 4:30 a.m. near South 128th Street and 21st Avenue South. Within minutes of their arrival, the deputies learned that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been driven by friends to Highline Medical Center in Burien.

The friends told investigators that Hovey had left the party on foot, and a short time later they found him wounded and on the ground, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was transferred to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

Hovey, an air- and missile-defense crew member, was assigned to Battery C, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, which falls under the administrative control of the 7th Infantry Division.

In addition to the family’s reward, Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information that will help solve the case.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311, or callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Hovey is one of 66 people who died from homicide in King County in 2016.