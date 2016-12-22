Renton police have released surveillance photos from a Wednesday morning shootout outside a hookah bar. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects.

Renton police have released surveillance photos of men they believe were involved in a four-minute shoot­out at a hookah lounge early Wednesday that left a parking lot littered with blood and shell casings but, at least initially, no victims.

The Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the men, who authorities believe were directly involved in the shooting.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday at Nomad’s Hookah Lounge, in the 100 block of Southwest 41st Street in Renton. It began with a fight in the parking lot, police said, before escalating into a gunfight. Several shooters shot back and forth, in an exchange that lasted about four minutes, police said.

Police said they initially found no victims or suspects at the scene, but later a 28-year-old man was dropped off at Harborview Medical Center with several gunshot wounds. He was involved in the shooting, police said, but is not cooperating with detectives.

Anyone who can identify any of the people in the surveillance photos is asked to call either Renton Detective Pete Montemayor at 425-430-7528 or Detective LeAnn Whitney at 425-430-7573.