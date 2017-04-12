Renton police believe the man’s body had been in the apartment stairwell for more than five hours before it was discovered Monday night.
A 21-year-old Renton man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the stairwell of an apartment building on Sunset Boulevard on Monday night, according to police.
A resident of the Sunset View Apartments discovered the man’s body around 11 p.m. and called police, according to a news release by Renton police spokesman David Liebman. Investigators determined the man had been shot hours earlier, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the release says.
“Detectives continue to interview witnesses and canvass for evidence,” Liebman wrote.
The man was identified Wednesday as Kalin Lubben. He died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Peter Montemayor, 425-430-7528.
