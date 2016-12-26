Redmond detectives learned a man had brandished weapons and started sleeping in front of an apartment door to prevent family members from leaving.
A Redmond man held his spouse and four children captive for six days with a machete, ax and bow and arrow before he was arrested Christmas Day, police say.
The Redmond Fire Department responded to a fire alarm Sunday in an apartment in the 18600 block of Redmond Way and spoke with a man who exhibited “very troubling behavior,” according to the police department. Police officers learned the man lived in the unit with his spouse and children, who range in range in age from 2 to 11.
Police said they learned the man, 34, had brandished the weapons and had started sleeping in front of the door to prevent the family from leaving the apartment since Dec. 19.
The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic-violence imprisonment and felony harassment. He was taken to King County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon.
