Police recovered nine videos from a phone found taped inside a locker room. Some of the photos appear to show minors who work at the pool.

A lifeguard has been charged with eight counts of voyeurism after investigators say he taped a cellphone to the wall of a female staff locker room at a Redmond pool.

Allen Sze, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Oct. 17, according to a news release from the city of Redmond.

Sze was arrested on Sept. 7 after someone reported finding the phone inside the WAVE Aquatics female staff locker room at the Hartman Pool, police said. Sze was suspended from employment at the pool, pending an investigation, the city said at the time.

Police recovered nine videos from the phone, with dates ranging from June 30 to Sept. 7, the city said. The videos show what appear to be seven different females, three of whom are minors and WAVE Aquatics staff members, according to the city.

Police say they have no evidence that the videos were shared.