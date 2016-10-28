From Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to the defendants to an eastern Oregon sheriff, there was plenty to say Friday after a jury found seven people not guilty on conspiracy charges stemming from the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

Here are some reactions to Thursday’s verdict from a U.S. District Court jury that cleared seven defendants of conspiracy charges in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge:

Interior Department Secretary Sally Jewell: In a message to Interior Department employees, Jewell said she is “profoundly disappointed” with the verdict and was “concerned about its potential implications for our employees and for the effective management of public lands.”

Shawna Cox, one of the seven defendants acquitted: “We knew that we needed a jury system. That’s our right where we can hold our own without being mobbed by a tyrannical government … We are not anti-government. We just want the federal government to get back in their box.”

Sheriff Dave Ward of Harney County in eastern Oregon, where the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge is located: “While I am disappointed in the outcome, I believe our form of government and justice system to be the best in the world. These folks were tried in a court of law and found not guilty by a jury of their peers.”

Facebook postings by B.J. Soper,who was in eastern Oregon last winter as part of the Pacific Patriots Network: “Raise you glass for a toast to justice being served and to our friends and families that have vindication tonight … Through all the doubts and nastiness, God came through.”

Statement by Bob Sallinger,Portland Audubon conservation director involved for years in collaborative efforts with ranchers to improve the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge: “We respect the legal process, but believe that the armed occupation of public lands, which included destruction of public property and disturbance of Native American archaeological sites, should have resulted in substantial penalties. Important restoration work on these public lands was disrupted … the public is still not able to access refuge headquarters.”

Twitter post by Jill Stein, Green Party candidate for president:“Something is wrong when an armed #oregonstandoff faces no consequences & #NoDAPL (No Dakota Access Pipeline) protesters are attacked for protecting water. Unacceptable.”

Steve Wax, attorney with the Oregon Innocence Project and former federal public defender for 31 years who has represented clients in terrorism cases: “I believe the defense attorneys did an incredible job, however I believe we should all reflect on the role that the defendants’ race and religion may have played in the verdict, which stands in stark contrast to the verdicts returned in other cases involving Muslims and brown-skinned people.”

Facebook video from Gavin Seim, Washington activist and supporter of Ammon Bundy: “Its not over — a lot of these guys are still facing charges in Nevada, so justice hasn’t been served yet.”

Backcountry Hunters & AnglersCEO Land Tawney: “The jury’s decision flies in the face of the basic principle that America’s national wildlife refuges and other public lands belong to all Americans. We, the rightful owners of these lands, can — and should — debate their management. But threatening public servants, hijacking public lands and damaging our shared natural resources serve no beneficial purpose and have no place in a democracy like ours.”