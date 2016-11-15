The Spokesman-Review reports the graffiti was left on the building Monday night and staff found it Tuesday morning.
SPOKANE — A racial epithet was spray-painted on Spokane’s Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center.
The Spokesman-Review reports the graffiti was left on the building Monday night and staff found it Tuesday morning. The center provides education, recreation and cultural activities for children and families.
City Council President Ben Stuckart visited the center Tuesday morning as soon as he learned about the graffiti. He said it had been reported to police and called the graffiti a “hate crime.”
A crowd gathered at the center Tuesday and painted over the graffiti.
