The head of the museum describes the incident as a “microcosm” of the racial climate throughout the country.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the Idaho Black History Museum say someone wrote a racial slur on the roof of the museum’s storage shed.

Museum director Phillip Thompson said Wednesday that he found the slur sketched in the snow while heading to a board meeting. Thompson has since shared photos of the slur on the Boise museum’s Facebook page.

Thompson says he doesn’t plan on reporting the incident to the Boise police because there is nothing they can do. He added that the act is not a representation of Boise, but instead described the incident as a “microcosm” of the racial climate throughout the country.

The last instance of vandalism at the museum was in 2002, when a swastika was carved into the door.