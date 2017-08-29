The suspect flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday to start school at Gonzaga University but was denied entry for unknown reasons, authorities said. He then called a cab and was driven into Idaho, where the driver was killed.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Officials say a Washington state man is in custody after the killing of a Washington state cabdriver in northern Idaho.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Corban Coleman, 19, of Puyallup was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The agency says that Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday to start a new semester at Gonzaga University but was denied entry for unknown reasons.

Police say he called a cab and Gagandeep Singh, 22, of Spokane picked him up. Authorities say Coleman told police he became homicidal and bought a knife during a stop at a store.

Singh stopped in Kootenai, Idaho, when it became clear that Coleman didn’t have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed Singh with the knife.

Police say Singh died at the scene.