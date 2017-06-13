The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning with the help of a police dog after he crashed a car during the pursuit.

The pursuit of a man believed to be carrying a gun forced the temporary lockdown of the South Seattle College.

King County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West says a deputy was in his car Tuesday morning with the windows rolled down when he heard the sound of a gunshot in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle.

The deputy began following a suspicious vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit lasted about a minute before driver crashed the vehicle and ran off.

A police dog successfully found the suspect about four blocks from the crash site.

The man was treated at the scene while a bomb dog searched the vehicle for evidence.

During the pursuit, officials locked down the college for safety. It has since been reopened.