The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning with the help of a police dog after he crashed a car during the pursuit.
The pursuit of a man believed to be carrying a gun forced the temporary lockdown of the South Seattle College.
King County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West says a deputy was in his car Tuesday morning with the windows rolled down when he heard the sound of a gunshot in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle.
The deputy began following a suspicious vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit lasted about a minute before driver crashed the vehicle and ran off.
A police dog successfully found the suspect about four blocks from the crash site.
Most Read Stories
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- UW professors hold after-sunset finals for Muslims fasting during Ramadan
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Seattle couple endured 'blatant' prejudice: It's been 50 years since high court ruled on interracial marriage
- The rise and dramatic fall of King County’s black homeowners
The man was treated at the scene while a bomb dog searched the vehicle for evidence.
During the pursuit, officials locked down the college for safety. It has since been reopened.