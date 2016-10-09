Lack of guardrail cited in worker’s death; utility district pays $6,000 fine
EVERETT — Fines totaling $6,000 have been paid in a worker’s fatal fall from a Snohomish County Public Utility District warehouse.
The Daily Herald reports 61-year-old Alan Speed fell about 12 feet from a mezzanine that was missing a guardrail in May.
He later died at a hospital.
The utility district paid the fine in September after the state found a lack of fall prevention measures violated laws on workplace safety.
CEO Craig Collar said in a statement that the district is fixing safety hazards with the help of a consultant.
Falls account for the largest portion of deaths related to work in the county as well as the state.
Speed’s obituary said he was a married U.S. Navy veteran with two children.
