Lack of guardrail cited in worker’s death; utility district pays $6,000 fine

EVERETT — Fines totaling $6,000 have been paid in a worker’s fatal fall from a Snohomish County Public Utility District warehouse.

The Daily Herald reports 61-year-old Alan Speed fell about 12 feet from a mezzanine that was missing a guardrail in May.

He later died at a hospital.

The utility district paid the fine in September after the state found a lack of fall prevention measures violated laws on workplace safety.

CEO Craig Collar said in a statement that the district is fixing safety hazards with the help of a consultant.

Falls account for the largest portion of deaths related to work in the county as well as the state.

Speed’s obituary said he was a married U.S. Navy veteran with two children.