Investigators took four months lookling into the July death of 34-year-old Travis Yeates, who was extremely intoxicated

KENNEWICK (AP) — A prosecutor says a homeowner was justified when he fatally shot an intruder in July.

The Tri-City Herald reports the Franklin County Prosecutor’s decision comes at the end of a four-month investigation into the death of 34-year-old Travis Yeates.

Prosecutor Shawn Sant said in a news release that Corey Chapman was in reasonable fear of injury when he shot Yeates.

Testing showed Yeates had a blood alcohol content four times Washington’s legal limit to drive.

Police reports say Chapman told authorities that he felt horrible after the shooting.

Sant said this is the second shooting death in two years involving highly intoxicated individuals illegally entering homes of strangers.

The prosecutor said he informed the Yeates family before releasing his decision in the case.