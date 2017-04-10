An Auburn man is facing malicious-harassment and assault charges for allegedly screaming at a woman to go back to her country, then chasing her around her front yard with a folding knife.

King County prosecutors say a 36-year-old Auburn man became enraged when he learned a neighbor was from Mexico, then threatened to blow her up and chased her around her front yard with a 3-inch folding knife.

Travis Spike Senner, whose criminal history spans three states, was charged last week with malicious harassment, a hate crime, and second-degree assault for the March 31 incident at a home across from his apartment complex on I Street Northeast, charging papers say. He remains jailed in lieu of $100,0000 bail.

Charging papers say Senner, who is white, has criminal convictions in Washington, Georgia and Florida. In the latter, he was convicted of aggravated assault and kidnapping in 2010.

His alleged victim drove home on the morning of March 31 and spotted a man on the street outside her house; she waited for her automatic gate to open to pull into her private driveway, and the man walked onto her property through the open gate, charging papers say.

As she got out of her vehicle, the man asked her where she was from, and when she replied “Mexico,” he began yelling obscenities and told her to “go back to her country,” say the charges. The woman yelled for the man to get off her property, at which point he pulled out a smoke detector, which he said was a bomb, then threatened “to blow her up,” charging papers say. He also kicked her metal gate, damaging it, the papers say.

The man then pulled a folding knife from his pocket, told the woman “to leave his state,” then chased her around the front yard, yelling that he was going to stab her, according to the charges. She ran around her car twice while he ran behind her, swinging the knife, before she was able to get in her house and call 911, say charging papers. The man remained in her yard, yelling obscenities, before walking away.

A detective who responded to the woman’s house described her as visibly shaken and crying, and said she was initially too scared to come outside to speak with police, the charges say.

“She told me she has never met Travis before, and she thought he was going to kill her. She also believes that Travis targeted her because of her race,” the detective wrote in charging papers.

Based on the woman’s description, other police officers quickly arrested Senner a few blocks away, and the woman positively identified him as the man who threatened her, according to the charges.

Under state law, malicious harassment is defined as intentionally injuring, damaging property or threatening someone because of his or her perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical or sensory handicap.