Jack McCullough of Seattle was convicted in 2012 of the 1957 slaying of a 7-year-old Illinois girl. His conviction was vacated and charges against him were dismissed last year after it was determined he had a solid alibi.

SYCAMORE, Ill. — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate possible misconduct involving a murder case in the 1957 slaying of a 7-year-old girl.

The (DeKalb) Daily-Chronicle reports the special prosecutor will look into whether a now-former Seattle police detective committed perjury in the prosecution of Seattle resident Jack McCullough for Maria Ridulph’s killing.

Brian Towne of the special prosecution unit of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Office received the assignment. Towne was appointed after the Illinois Attorney General’s office and other prosecutors declined to investigate.

McCullough was convicted in 2012 after Seattle police arrested him in 2011. McCullough was released when former DeKalb County State’s Attorney Richard Schmack said a review found flaws in the case and determined McCullough’s alibi was solid. His conviction was vacated and charges against him were dismissed last year.

Seattle police played a significant role in the investigation, questioning McCullough and testifying at his trial. McCullough is a Seattle resident.

Court transcripts show that then-Seattle police detective Irene Lau, a 22-year veteran at the time of the trial, testified McCullough had described Ridulph as stunningly beautiful and “lovely, lovely, lovely,” and talked about her “as if he was talking about someone he had been deeply, deeply in love with,” the Daily Chronicle reported in August.

McCullough’s son-in-law, Casey Porter, advised Schmack’s office Aug. 16 of the existence of a 78-minute video and audio recording of Lau’s interview with McCullough he had obtained from Seattle police under a public-records request, the state’s attorney said in a court petition seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to avoid a conflict of interest.

Porter reported McCullough never made the “lovely, lovely, lovely” statement, according to the petition.

At one point in the video, McCullough refers to Maria as “just an adorable little girl, big brown eyes, and everybody in the neighborhood loved her.”

In another comment, he appears to call her a “loved little girl,” although the clarity of his words is not precise.

The video “appears to contradict” elements of Lau’s narrative account prepared shorty after interviewing McCullough on June 29, 2011, and her Sept. 10, 2012, trial testimony, the court petition says.

During the trial, an assistant state’s attorney told the court there was no video or audio of the Seattle police interview, according to the petition.