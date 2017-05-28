Lakewood officer justified in using deadly force during an off-duty altercation in Kitsap County
PORT ORCHARD (AP) — A police officer who shot a man while off duty has been cleared.
The Kitsap Sun reported Friday that the Kitsap County Prosecutor’s Office found Lakewood Police Officer Darrell Moore was justified in shooting and wounding Thomas St. Clair after an altercation Jan. 29.
In a statement, prosecutors said, “Due to St. Clair’s resistance to Moore’s commands, his attempts to reach toward his waist and that he eventually had the gun in his hand, it was reasonable for Moore to believe that St. Clair was attempting to shoot him.”
St. Clair, who was shot in the arm, is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. St. Clair was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm last month and sentenced to three years in prison.
