An investigation has confirmed the man accused of killing five people at a Skagit County mall last year killed himself in jail, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Cetin, 20, was found dead in his cell in the Snohomish County Jail on April 16 after apparently hanging himself.

A sheriff’s investigation confirmed a ruling by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner Office that Cetin’s manner of death was suicide. The investigation also concluded there was nothing suspicious or criminal about his death, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Cetin is accused of opening fire in the Macy’s department store at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Skagit County, on Sept. 23. Four of the victims were killed outright, and the fifth was mortally wounded.

According to charges filed in January, Cetin used a Ruger .22-caliber rifle with a 25-round magazine. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Killed were Sarai Lara, 16, of Mount Vernon; Shayla Martin, 52, of Mount Vernon; Belinda Galde, 64, and her mother, 95-year-old Beatrice Dotson, both of Arlington; and Wilton “Chuck” Eagan, 61, of Lake Stevens.

Cetin was moved from the Skagit County Jail to the lockup in Snohomish County at the request of his public defenders in March, according to a Skagit County spokeswoman. Cetin had made legally compromising comments about his criminal case to fellow inmates, setting up the potential for a huge conflict of interest for his defense attorneys, said Bronlea Mishler, the county’s communications coordinator.