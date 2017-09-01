Professional skateboarder Cory Kennedy, whose feats have been widely documented in skateboarding magazines, films and competitions, is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide following a deadly crash on Vashon Island.

Kennedy, 26, who grew up in Lake Stevens, was allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants late Wednesday when he crashed into a guardrail and tree on Vashon Island, killing one passenger and injuring a second. A judge Friday found probable cause to hold him on investigation of vehicular homicide. A second court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at the King County Jail.

The passenger who was killed has been identified by friends as videographer Preston “P-Stone” Maigetter, 45, of San Diego. Maigetter worked for Thrasher Magazine and knew just about everyone in the business, said Sam Smyth, the manager for Kennedy’s team at Girl Skateboards.

His regular segment, Bru-Ray, was one that people in the tight-knit community looked forward to. “It’s sad that there will never be another Bru-Ray,” Smyth said.

“Everyone knows and loves him. Everybody was touched by him. It’s horrible,” he said.

There was never a man with a more positive outlook on absolutely everything. Even the shitty stuff. He turned ground round into a delicacy and made warm beer not that bad. You will always be with us, Big Dog. This is just too tragic. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all the lives he touched all over the world. Rest in Peace P-Stone A post shared by Girl Skateboards™ (@girlskateboards) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Smyth said he first learned Thursday that Kennedy had been in a car accident and later that he had been arrested. It wasn’t until later in the day that he learned someone had died in the crash and Maigetter was one of the victims.

He said that Kennedy, who lives on Vashon Island, was a close friend of Maigetter, who previously stayed in Kennedy’s house in San Diego.

They were as close as brothers, he said, and few would be hurting more over Maigetter’s death than Kennedy.

Smyth said the Girl skate team is like family and will not turn its back on Kennedy.

He said a third person in the vehicle, who the Sheriff’s Office said was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, is believed to be Kennedy’s roommate.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Southwest Bank Road and Thorson Road about 10:14 p.m. by a resident who heard a crash in front of his home.

There they found a car had gone through a guardrail and into a tree, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve.

Kelly Burke, who lives near the turn, said he heard the crash on Wednesday night.

“It was 10:15 and I was going to sleep. I heard this car coming down. It was at a high speed,” he said Friday afternoon. “Then I hear a big thud. I knew something had happened. I waited for screams. It was quiet. Dead silence. I called 911.”

Burke said that he surveyed the wreckage Thursday morning at the curve, which displays 15 mph speed limit signs, and saw the car involved, an Audi. “The whole passenger side was gone,” he said.

As news of the accident spread on the island, flowers were placed near the fir tree that had taken the main impact, its bark gone. The Audi had then been removed except for a few pieces of car parts.

A man at the Vashon home where Kennedy lives declined to comment.

The statement of probable cause outlining the sheriff’s case said Kennedy was exceeding a safe speed for the conditions. His blood alcohol level was measured by a portable breathalyzer at 0.10 or 0.11, according to the statement. The legal limit is 0.08 in Washington state. His blood was also drawn at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Homages to Maigetter began to appear online Thursday as news of his death spread.

On Thrasher Magazine’s website, owner Tony Vitello posted a remembrance:

“Nothing is more heartbreaking than hearing news that a loved one has passed away. It hits you like a ton of bricks. As I’m writing this now, I still haven’t moved an inch past the phase of shock, and I’m positive it’s because there’s no way Preston Maigetter has left us. There isn’t a stronger, more brimming-with-life person on this planet. I’m certain of it. Preston was everything you could ever want in a human being. He loved his family and friends and skateboarding and life like no other person I’ve ever known. Preston is the guy you’d bring along if you were stranded on a island. He’d find the food, keep you safe, and eventually when search parties came to the rescue you’d tell them to turn back.”

Seattle Times news researcher Miyoko Wolf contributed to this report. Erik Lacitis reported from Vashon Island.