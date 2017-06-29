Brandon Backstrom was 17 when he killed 30-year-old Marine Walls and her daughter Korree Olin, 12, in Snohomish County.

EVERETT — A former Everett man will no longer be in prison for life for killing a mother and daughter while he was 17.

The (Everett) Herald reports Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Ellen Fair brought Brandon Backstrom’s life sentence down to a minimum of 42 years Wednesday. The change was in response to a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that gave people who commit aggravated murder between the ages of 16 and 18 a minimum 25-year prison sentence.

Backstrom was convicted of aggravated first-degree murder for killing 30-year-old Marine Walls and her daughter Korree Olin of Stanwood in 1997. According to the report, their bodies were found with more than 50 knife wounds each.

Backstrom’s lawyer says the 36-year-old has matured and bettered himself during his time in prison.