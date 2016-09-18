Remains were found in a remote location and have been turned over to Yakima County coroner to check dental records for identification

NACHES– Dental records may help identify human remains found by a hunter in a remote location several miles north of Naches.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said he hopes to be able to confirm the person’s identity Monday or Tuesday after reviewing dental records and trying to match them to potentially related missing-person cases.

No information has been released about the potential identity of the remains.

The investigation started when a hunter sent a photo of a jawbone to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office late Friday morning after discovering it in the Cleman Mountain area. Detectives headed to the site several miles north of Naches, using ATVs to get to within half a mile and hiking from there.

“Upon arrival, detectives located the jawbone and were able to determine that the jawbone appeared to be human,” detective Sgt. Mike Russell said in a news release sent late Friday.

“While documenting and searching the area, detectives located additional human bones and clothing confirming that human remains had been located,” the release said.

An initial cause of death could not be determined, according to authorities.

The scene suggested that the remains had been there for several years, Russell reported.