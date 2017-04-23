‘Police are investigation ‘hate graffiti’ left at local school and chuch

PORTLAND (AP) — Detectives with the Portland Police Department’s bias crime unit are investigating after someone painted graffiti at a church and school.

The police didn’t disclose the details of what the graffiti said or depicted, but described it as “hate graffiti.”

Some called police to report the graffiti at Trinity Lutheran Church and School on Saturday morning. Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident or surveillance video to please let them know.