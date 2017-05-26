The man was arrested Thursday while sitting in a parked car outside a store where one of the attacks took place, police said.

PORTLAND — Portland police arrested a 47-year-old man accused of throwing semen on women at grocery stores.

Sgt. Pete Simpson says Manuel Banuelos-Alcala of Beaverton was booked into jail on two counts of third-degree sex abuse.

The arrest happened days after detectives asked for the public’s help in the case. A woman contacted police after the alert to say she had been victimized at a Safeway store but hadn’t reported it.

Detectives went to the store Thursday and noticed a man sitting in a parked car who matched the description of a suspect in several of the incidents. He was questioned and arrested.