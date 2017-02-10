Detectives got tips from the public after photos and video showed the young men damaging Pearl District businesses, police said.
PORTLAND — Police detectives have arrested two young men accused of damaging businesses during November’s postelection riot in Portland’s Pearl District.
Sgt. Pete Simpson says 19-year-old Elijah Gerard was booked into jail Thursday on charges of riot, assault, criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He’s suspected of damaging a restaurant, Chase bank and a construction business, as well as assaulting a motorist.
Also arrested was 19-year-old David Lewis Jr. He’s accused of causing damage at Starbucks, Federal Express and another business. He was booked on charges of riot, criminal mischief and failure to appear.
He also had two outstanding warrants for criminal trespass.
Simpson says detectives got tips from the public after photos and video showed the men damaging Pearl District businesses.
