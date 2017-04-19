Jurors deliberated for a day and a half before finding David Kalac guilty of first-degree murder.

PORT ORCHARD — A Port Orchard man has been found guilty of murder in an incident in which he allegedly strangled his girlfriend and posted photos of her body on the internet.

The Kitsap Sun reports a jury found 35-year-old David Kalac guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in the November 2014 death of Amber Coplin.

After a monthlong trial, the jury deliberated for about a day and a half.

The jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, meaning the judge can give sentence beyond the standard range.

The first-degree murder conviction indicates that jurors believed the prosecution’s argument that the killing was premeditated. They also considered second-degree murder.

Kalac admitted in testimony that having his hands around Coplin’s throat “attributes some wrongdoing.”