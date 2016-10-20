Investigators said she recorded the interaction on her cellphone, which led police to find images of the woman having sexual contact with a small dog.
A Port Angeles woman has been charged with having sex with a 15-year-old boy and sexual contact with her dog.
The Peninsula Daily News reports that the 41-year-old suspect will be arraigned on several charges Friday, including child rape and animal cruelty.
Authorities say the woman provided alcohol to a group of minors at her home earlier this month before having sexual contact with the teen.
Investigators say she recorded the encounter on her cellphone, which led police to find images of the woman having sexual contact with a small dog.
The woman is being held on $100,000 bail.
