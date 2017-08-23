A 51-year-old Kent woman was fatally stabbed during a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon. Police confronted a 54-year-old man armed with a knife as he walked down the street and took him into custody.

A domestic disturbance turned deadly Wednesday afternoon when a 54-year-old man repeatedly stabbed a 51-year-old woman outside a house in a residential neighborhood in Kent, according to police.

Several people called 911 around 2:25 p.m. to report the attack in the 9500 block of South 207th Place and to say the assailant was walking down the street with a knife, Kent police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said.

The woman died at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

As of early evening, the man was still being interviewed by detectives, and the crime scene was still being processed for evidence, according to Kasner.

He said he couldn’t say whether police had responded to earlier domestic-violence incidences at the house.