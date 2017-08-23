A 51-year-old Kent woman was fatally stabbed during a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon. Police confronted a 54-year-old man armed with a knife as he walked down the street and took him into custody.
A domestic disturbance turned deadly Wednesday afternoon when a 54-year-old man repeatedly stabbed a 51-year-old woman outside a house in a residential neighborhood in Kent, according to police.
Several people called 911 around 2:25 p.m. to report the attack in the 9500 block of South 207th Place and to say the assailant was walking down the street with a knife, Kent police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner said.
The woman died at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.
As of early evening, the man was still being interviewed by detectives, and the crime scene was still being processed for evidence, according to Kasner.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- Lost Seattle-based crab-boat crew memorialized VIEW
He said he couldn’t say whether police had responded to earlier domestic-violence incidences at the house.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.