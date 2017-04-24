The remains of the mixed race woman were discovered in woods off Interstate 90 on Nov. 25.

A hiker found a woman’s skeletal remains in some woods near North Bend in November and detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying her, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s remains were discovered off Interstate 90 on Nov. 25, Sgt. Cindi West said in a Monday news release. Death investigators with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the woman’s body was left at the site two to three years before her remains were found, the release says.

The woman is believed to have been 20 to 40 years old and of mixed race (white and African American), according to the release. The woman had been missing her upper left front tooth for some time before her death, causing a noticeable gap in her front teeth, it says.

Two sketches were created, indicating what the woman may have looked like when she was alive, says the news release, noting the woman may have self-identified as either race.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who may have information that could help detectives identify her is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, 206-222-TIPS (8477)