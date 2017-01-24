Federal Way police say both victims are expected to survive after being shot Saturday night.

Two teenagers shot in Federal Way on Saturday are expected to survive, according to a police spokeswoman.

The teens, ages 14 and 17, had life-threatening wounds when they were found lying in the street around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 2200 block of South 272nd Street, police said.

Cathy Schrock, a spokeswoman for Federal Way police, said in an email that the victims were armed during the confrontation that led to the shooting. Two guns were recovered at the shooting scene, and detectives are working to determine the victims’ connection to the shooter or shooters, Schrock said.

“As we work through the investigation (very early stages) I expect these connections will become more clear,” she wrote in the email.

The 17-year-old is from Seattle, but the younger boy’s last known address is unknown, she said.

Kent police initially responded to reports of the shooting, which occurred on the border between Kent and Federal Way. Police from Federal Way are handling the investigation.

Both boys were initially taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries. A hospital spokeswoman said their families have requested that no information be released about their conditions.