Seattle police say they found a baby in the back seat of car driven by a 16-year-old boy suspected of a drive-by shooting in Rainier Beach on Tuesday.

Bicycle-patrol officers were riding near Rainier Avenue South and South Henderson Street around 4:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots near the Rainier Beach Community Center, police said. As they pedaled to the scene, the officers saw a gray Buick sedan driven by the teen speeding away.

Officers stopped the car near Seward Park Avenue South and South Fisher Place and took the teen into custody, police said.

Officers found a 2-year-old child strapped into a car seat next to a handgun in the back seat of the car.

They turned the child over to his grandmother, police said. Officers also interviewed and released two female passengers, ages 22 and 17.

Officers booked the driver into the Youth Service Center.