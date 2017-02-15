Police say the 17-year-old girl shot by two Arlington officers had reportedly not been stopped by a Taser and was “advancing” on the officers with a knife when they opened fire.

Everett police Officer Aaron Snell, spokesman for SMART, the multiagency task force investigating the Tuesday-morning shooting, released additional details of the incident that purportedly led to the shooting. He said the investigation continues, and police are seeking witnesses.

The girl was airlifted from the gravel parking lot where she fell to Harborview Medical Center, where Wednesday she was listed in serious but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit. Her identity has not been released.

Snell said detectives have been able to piece together some information about what occurred before the shooting, which he acknowledged differed a “tiny bit” from the version of events police initially released.

Earlier reports had the officers responding to a domestic-related disturbance between the girl and her boyfriend and said officers separated the pair.

On Wednesday, Snell said the officers responded to find the girl in the roadway, and that when she saw them, she retreated to her vehicle in the gravel parking lot.

The officers, Snell said, “re-contacted” her at the car, where he said she “advanced” on them with a knife. One of the officers shot her with his Taser, but said that the less-lethal weapon was “ineffective.”

It was not clear at this point why, he said.

“We just don’t know the full dynamics right now,” Snell said.

Both officers fired on the teen with their service weapons, striking her at least once.

Snell said a knife was found in the vicinity.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure.

One officer has 12 years of experience on the force; the other has two.

SMART detectives are drawn from agencies throughout Snohomish County to investigate police use of deadly force. Once completed, the investigation is forwarded to Snohomish County Prosecutor Mark Roe to determine whether the force was justified.