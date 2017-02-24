Seattle officers say the woman reported she was sexually assaulted in her bedroom Thursday morning.

A woman reported she awoke Thursday morning to be sexually assaulted by a stranger in her bedroom, Seattle police say.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue Northeast, just north of the University of Washington campus, says an item posted on the police department’s online blotter.

According to police, the assailant is described as a dark-skinned black man in his late 20s, approximately 5 feet 8, with a thin build and short, curly black hair. He may have a slight gap between his top two front teeth and may speak with a slight accent. He was wearing a maroon baseball hat, a white, long-sleeve shirt and dark bluejeans and was carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit at 206-684-5575.