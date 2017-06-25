Sheriff’s office is seeking assistance in finding a suspect in a shooting on Highway 3 that left a man wounded. The suspect, who is armed with a pistol, drove a white SUV, possibly a newer Cherokee model.
The Mason County Sheriff’s office reported that a person was shot in the leg in an incident along Highway 3 north of Allyn on Sunday.
In its Twitter account, the agency said that it sought assistance in locating the suspect, an older white male wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. The suspect, who is armed with a pistol, drove a white SUV, possibly a newer Cherokee model.
The agency also said that a second vehicle was involved in the incident, an older, black Ford F-150 truck with canopy.
The victim was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The highway has been shut down for an investigation, and there’s a detour in place.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Seattle police release statements from officers who killed Charleena Lyles
- Wet, snowy winter creates life-threatening hazards for Pacific Crest Trail hikers
- Police investigate officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.