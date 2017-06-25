Sheriff’s office is seeking assistance in finding a suspect in a shooting on Highway 3 that left a man wounded. The suspect, who is armed with a pistol, drove a white SUV, possibly a newer Cherokee model.

The Mason County Sheriff’s office reported that a person was shot in the leg in an incident along Highway 3 north of Allyn on Sunday.

In its Twitter account, the agency said that it sought assistance in locating the suspect, an older white male wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts. The suspect, who is armed with a pistol, drove a white SUV, possibly a newer Cherokee model.

The agency also said that a second vehicle was involved in the incident, an older, black Ford F-150 truck with canopy.

The victim was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The highway has been shut down for an investigation, and there’s a detour in place.