The 20-year-old victim was dropped off at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg about 30 minutes after the shooting, police said.

Seattle police are searching for a man and woman who opened fire on a car Sunday, leaving a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses said the pair fired gunshots at a silver sedan that was speeding away from a gas station near 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street at about 12:30 p.m. The suspects were described as a blonde-haired woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s with dreadlocks, police said.

About 30 minutes later, officers learned that a 20-year-old man had been dropped off at Harborview Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to police. The victim told police he had been putting gas in his car when he was struck by gunfire.

Officers searched the area near the gas station and collected shell casings, police said.