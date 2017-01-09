Investigators believe the men, armed with pistols, stormed the business Saturday afternoon, stealing more than $40,000 worth of diamonds and gold.

Two men stormed a Renton pawnshop, held the clerk at gunpoint and stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of diamonds and gold on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the men.

According to Renton police, the men entered the shop in the 2800 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m. armed with pistols.

One man, who is black and was wearing a black hoodie with thick white lettering, pointed a gun at the clerk while the other man stood guard at the front of the store, according to a police news release and surveillance images.

The second man also wore a black hoodie, the images showed. Police said the victim did not get a good look at him for a more detailed description.

The man brandishing the gun then jumped over the store’s counter and ordered the clerk to open a safe, police said. Investigators believe the men stole more than $40,000 worth of diamonds and gold, police spokesman Cmdr. David Liebman said.

Police ask anyone with information on the robbery to contact Detective Chris Edwards at 425-430-7631.