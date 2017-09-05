Police are searching for a suspect near Westcrest Park in the Highland Park neighborhood.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Tuesday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood in West Seattle, police said.

The victim walked out of woods around 9:13 a.m. and collapsed on the sidewalk at Sixth Avenue Southwest and Southwest Cambridge Street, near Westcrest Park, police said. A passer-by called 911.

The victim is a man in his 20s, police said.

Officers are searching for a suspect.

This post will be updated.