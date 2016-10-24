The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot Monday morning in Tukwila.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m. near 124th Street and 44th Avenue South, in the Allentown neighborhood, police said in a tweet.

Streets in the area are closed as police search for a suspect.