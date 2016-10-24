The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot Monday morning in Tukwila.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m. near 124th Street and 44th Avenue South, in the Allentown neighborhood, police said in a tweet.
Streets in the area are closed as police search for a suspect.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' 'incompetent debacle' of a tie with the Cardinals
- Complete coverage: Seahawks, Cardinals battle to 6-6 tie in NFC West showdown
- What’s up with these creepy clowns?
- Washington state’s plan for megaquake ‘grossly inadequate,’ review finds
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.