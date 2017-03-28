No injuries have been reported, but police are clearing the area around Third Avenue and University Street.

Seattle police have surrounded a man who is reportedly brandishing a knife in the 1200 block of Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,

No injuries have been reported, but police are clearing the area around Third Avenue and University Street and evacuating some businesses. Traffic and some King County Metro Transit buses are being rerouted.

A police SWAT team is also on the scene.

Police are trying to negotiate with the man as he is slowly pacing in the middle of the street.

Chris Eaton, who works in a law office on the 10th floor at 1201 Third Ave., can see the man from a window. He said he was able to hear the man shouting. He said law-enforcement officers were keeping their distance from the man.

“It’s a really big berth they’re giving him. There’s 40-plus police officers, maybe more, and multiple SWAT officers on all sides, They’re all heavily armed, with full body armor,” Eaton said.

The man, could be seen carrying a knife, Eaton said.

“He was moving around brandishing it. Now, it’s down by his side,” Eaton said.

Eaton said his building is locked down, and an intercom announcement sounded, telling workers not to leave the building.

This post will be updated.