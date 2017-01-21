After the shooting during a protest of a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos, the man turned himself in to University of Washington police.

Police on Saturday released the man who turned himself in to University of Washington police after a campus shooting Friday evening, and they said no suspects are being sought.

The shooting occurred during a protest of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who spoke in Kane Hall.

One man was critically wounded during the protest in Red Square, which included chaotic confrontations between ticket holders for the event and demonstrators.The man remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Saturday morning.

After the shooting, the man, accompanied by another person, turned himself in to UW police detectives, spokesman Steve Rittereiser said in a news release. Both people were taken into custody.

Detectives investigated the details surrounding the shooting and, after consulting with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, released both pending further investigation, according to Rittereiser.

The police department said “no suspects remain outstanding.” Police provided no other details.