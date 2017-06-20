Federally mandated reforms call for a thorough investigation, but the answers won’t come quickly.

While many questions remain about Sunday’s fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles by two Seattle police officers, some answers likely won’t come anytime soon.

Under federally mandated reforms stemming from a 2012 court agreement with the Department of Justice, the department’s Force Investigation Team will carry out an extensive investigation of the officers’ decision to fire after Lyles allegedly displayed two knives.

It usually takes a few months to complete the work, which requires interviews, crime-scene investigation and forensic work.

Some information is quickly released — such as dashcam audio and video recordings of the confrontation. But other information is withheld until all the evidence is examined, in accordance with department policy.

The results are reviewed by the Police Department’s Force Review Board to determine if policy was followed and if any lessons can be learned. The board reviews and analyzes the most serious as well as intermediate use of force by police.

The Force Review Board has drawn praise from the federal monitor overseeing police reforms, in a 2015 report.

The review board’s examination of the shooting will also likely take time.

For example, following the fatal shooting of Che Taylor by two officers on Feb. 21, 2016, the review board did not reach its finding that the shooting fell within department policy until nearly three months later.

The review board’s findings are also submitted to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are warranted, and can be used in a public inquest into the shooting.

One of the issues that has been raised is whether crisis-intervention procedures might have made a difference given Lyles’ previous contact with police and her mental-health issues.

Both of the officers involved, who have not been identified, had undergone Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and one was a certified CIT officer, meaning he had undergone additional intensive de-escalation and mental-health intervention training, Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said Monday.

Under the federal reforms, all officers receive a minimum level of such training, and some get enhanced training.

Whether the procedures would have made a difference in Sunday’s confrontation is uncertain, but overall they have proved to be successful, according to an August 2016 report.

The federal monitor also has praised those efforts.