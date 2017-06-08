The conditions of the 41-year-old man and the 40-year-old woman were not immediately known.

A man shot his estranged wife and then himself Thursday morning near Bremerton, according to police.

KOMO-TV reports the man, 41, and the 40-year-old woman were in the middle of a divorce and had agreed to meet at a storage facility in Bremerton.

The two were driving to the facility in separate cars when the man got out of his car, went up to his wife’s car and shot her and then shot himself in the head, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office tells the TV station.

The woman was taken to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton and the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Their conditions were not immediately known.