The victim of a Thursday night shooting in Renton told police that an unknown assailant jumped onto his car and fired through the windshield.

A man was shot in downtown Renton early Friday morning, and officers found the 33-year-old victim in a McDonald’s parking lot.

He told police that he’d driven to meet someone nearby, when an unknown assailant jumped onto his car and fired several shots through the windshield, according to Renton Detective Robert Onishi.

The victim, who gave police a home address in Lynnwood, was wounded in his right leg and right arm. He was taken to Harborview for treatment.

“We have no one in custody and are still trying to determine who did this,” said Onishi. He urged anyone with information to call the Renton Police Department at 425-430-7500.