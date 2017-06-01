Police say officers were planning to arrest the man for arson and possessing a firearm when he drove away from his home, returned and refused to come out.

MARYSVILLE — Police say a 31-year-old man officers were trying to arrest was found dead after a standoff at a home in Marysville.

Marysville police say SWAT officers were called to a home Wednesday where a wanted felon had barricaded himself.

Police say officers earlier had seen the man driving away from his home and were planning to arrest him for arson and possessing a firearm when he sped away, returned to his residence and refused to come out.

Police say the man’s father escaped the home and told police the man had a shotgun.

Police say the man came out to the front porch at one point and officers shot him with a rubber bullet that hit him in the torso.

The suspect then ran back inside.

Police say SWAT officers entered the home later and found him dead of self-inflicted wounds.